SitRep: NatSec Drama in Washington; Putin Meets Obama, Reveals Subject of His Trump Chat

The spectacle. It’s good TV. Or at least good advertising. Politicians, retired generals, and other officials posed and smiled for the cameras in front of the Trump-branded property in Bedminster, N.J. over the weekend, interviewing for top slots in the president-elect’s cabinet. The latest to enter the reality TV-style setup is retired Marine Corps general James Mattis, who met with Trump Saturday and who has been the subject of several tweets from the president-elect over what a great job he’d do as his Defense Secretary.

The highly respected Mattis — who retired from the Corps in 2013 — has long since morphed into a living legend for some pretty solid quotes delivered to troops he commanded in Iraq and Afghanistan, and as head of the U.S. Central Command from 2010 to 2013.

Mattis and Iran. The former general’s dim view of the threat posed by Iran falls directly in line with that of the incoming administration, and especially fellow retired general Mike Flynn, who will be Trump’s National Security Advisor. Another thing the two share is having been pushed out of their last military posting by the Obama administration. In Mattis’ case, it was for pushing civilian officials to consider taking a harder line on stopping Iranian shipments of weapons to Syria, and Yemen.

President-elect Trump also met with retired Marine Corps general John Kelly over the weekend, who may be under consideration for Secretary of State. In July, FP’s Molly O’Toole sat down with Kelly, who was warning follow retired generals to stay out of the “cesspool of domestic politics.”

On Iran. The Obama administration is looking at ways to shore up the nuclear deal in the final weeks before January’s transition of power, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Team of rivals? The group of cabinet members Trump has already chosen could “return 9/11-era policies to the White House and back an all-out war on Islamist terrorists that will alarm U.S. allies, raise the risk of confrontation with Iran, and potentially jeopardize civil liberties at home,” reports a team of FP scribes.

The appointments unveiled Friday, with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as national security advisor, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general, and Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) as CIA director, “represent a sharp U-turn to the mentality that prevailed after the 9/11 attacks. George W. Bush’s administration declared a no-holds-barred ‘war on terror’ to justify expanded presidential powers — including the use of torture and unilateral military action. Trump’s new team offers plenty of echoes: Pompeo has defended the use of waterboarding, Sessions has argued federal agents’ shouldn’t be limited in their use of other “enhanced interrogation techniques,” and Flynn has decried military rules designed to avoid civilian deaths as limitations that are crippling U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Scraps at the top. One of the big stories carrying the week will be the drama surrounding reports that top Obama administration officials have pushed to fire National Security Agency chief, Adm. Michael Rogers. “The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr.,” reports the Washington Post.

“The news comes as Rogers is being considered by President-elect Donald Trump to be his nominee for director of national intelligence to replace Clapper as the official who oversees all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies. In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials.”

Hitting the phones. President-elect Donald Trump is already conducting his own foreign policy, two months before he steps into the Oval Office. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Trump confirmed to him he was willing to repair the relationship between the two countries. “The President-elect confirmed he is willing to normalize Russian-American relations,” Putin said. “I told him the same. We did not discuss where and when we would meet.” No word from Trump Tower on the talks.