SitRep: Flynn Out; Uncertainty Grips NatSec Community; Trump Promises Action on North Korea

Flynn flop. Twenty-five days. That’s how long Michael Flynn lasted as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor before resigning Monday night, making his tenure the shortest in NSA history.

His ouster comes as a growing cloud of scandal envelopes the White House over its reported ties to the Kremlin. The former three-star general leaves after a series of stories were published in recent days outlining his communications with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, and as his story changed as to what those conversations entailed. FP’s Dan De Luce has more on the resignation here.

In his resignation letter, Flynn explained, “unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology.”

Flynn became the second top Trump official to resign over linkages to the Kremlin. In August, Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort stepped down amid questions over his work for pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs. Perhaps unhelpfully, Russian lawmakers mounted a fierce defense of Flynn Tuesday from Moscow.

Flynn is also being investigated by the Army, which is looking into whether he received money from the Russian government during a trip he took to Moscow in 2015. Any payment could violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits former military officers from accepting money from a foreign government without an OK from Congress. In August, Flynn told the Washington Post that he was paid by RT — a Kremlin-funded mouthpiece — to appear at the event, in which he was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

How we got here. The big story of Monday evening came from the Washington Post, which reported that just after Trump’s January 20 inauguration, acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates informed the White House that she believed Flynn had misled senior administration officials about the nature of his communications with Kislyak. Yates would later be fired by Trump for refusing to carry out his executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. “It is unclear what the White House counsel, Donald McGahn, did with the information,” the paper reported. Yates argued to the administration that Flynn’s evasions could make him a blackmail risk.

The story. Flynn had initially denied that sanctions came up in his conversations, but later walked that back, insisting he couldn’t recall if the subject came up or not. Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly furious that Flynn had misled him on the issue, causing Pence to defend Flynn on national television in the days before the inauguration.

Let’s try this again. Trump has replaced Flynn with Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg on an interim basis, and K.T. McFarland, a former Fox News host and White House aide will continue to serve as his deputy. Kellogg, a retired three-star U.S. Army general worked at a variety of defense contractors since retiring in 2003, and served at the Coalition Provisional Authority in Baghdad, Iraq, helping oversee the disastrous early days of the U.S. occupation of that country in 2003 and 2004.

The front-runner to take over the NSC is retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bob Harward, who served as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ deputy at the U.S. Central Command. Former CIA director David Petreaus is also in the running, and is slated to visit the White House this week. But the Petraeus nod would be complicated by the fact that he remains on probation until April after resigning from his job at the CIA for sharing secrets with his biographer Paula Broadwell, with whom the general was carrying on an affair. In 2015, he was convicted and sentenced to two years probation and a $100,000 fine.

NSA chaos. Reports have indicated that many NSC staffers have decided to go back to their home agencies rather than work for Flynn, and Buzzfeed reported Monday that existing “members are acting without the benefit of an organizational chart to inform them of precisely to whom they’re reporting.”

And the confusion has spread to the Pentagon, where most deputy-level jobs remain empty. SitRep reported earlier this month that Mattis and the White House are still wrangling over who gets the critical Under Secretary of Defense for Policy job. Mattis wants to appoint Mary Beth Long, who served as assistant secretary of defense in the Bush administration, but Trump advisor Steve Bannon insists that Mira Ricardel, who is running the Pentagon transition team, get the job.