SitRep: Flynn’s Russia Bombshell; Trump Backtracks on China Talk; Pentagon Wants More Time, Troops, in Afghan “Stalemate”

Thursday night massacre. In yet another potential headache for the perpetually troubled Trump administration, several U.S. officials are saying that National Security Advisor Michael Flynn spoke with the Russian Ambassador about U.S. sanctions on Moscow in the weeks before Trump took office. Flynn — and Vice President Mike Pence — had previously acknowledged the communications between the two men, but strenuously and repeatedly denied there was any talk of sanctions.

“Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were interpreted by some senior U.S. officials as an inappropriate and potentially illegal signal to the Kremlin that it could expect a reprieve from sanctions that were being imposed by the Obama administration in late December to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election,” the Washington Post’s Greg Miller, Adam Entous and Ellen Nakashima report in a major scoop.

Pence went on national television last month to back up Flynn and unequivocally shoot down the story, insisting, “I talked to Gen. Flynn yesterday, and the conversations that took place at that time were not in any way related to U.S. sanctions.”

When Flynn was asked directly if there was any sanctions talk by the Post on Wednesday, he answered “No.” But by Thursday, his spokesman backed away from the denial, telling the paper that Flynn “indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

The New York Times’ Matthew Rosenberg and Matt Apuzzo also spoke to anonymous officials who confirmed the story, writing, “throughout the discussions, the message Mr. Flynn conveyed to the ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak — that the Obama administration was Moscow’s adversary and that relations with Russia would change under Mr. Trump — was unambiguous and highly inappropriate, the officials said.” The Times story, which provided a bit more detail about the nature of the chats also drops a key detail: there are transcripts of the calls.

Backing down. President Trump backed down from pre-inauguration tough talk about renegotiating the decades-old U.S. “one China” policy, in which he said he’d use it as leverage in getting better trade deals out of Beijing. “Everything is under negotiation including One China,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal when asked about the policy.

Things looked quite a bit different Thursday when the White House released a statement that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone, and “President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our One China policy.” A December call between Trump and the Taiwanese president upset decades of diplomacy and angered Beijing, which refused to have contact with the White House until Trump came around on “one China.” The New York Times reports that “Administration officials concluded that Mr. Xi would take a call only if Mr. Trump publicly committed to upholding the 44-year-old policy, under which the United States recognized a single Chinese government in Beijing and severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.”

Warheads. Reports emerged Thursday that during his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump thundered that a key arms control deal between the two countries was unfair to the United States, but only after halting the call to ask his advisors what, exactly, the deal was. The New START treaty signed by Russia and the U.S. in 2010 limits nuclear arsenals to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads for each country. It’s slated to expire in 2021, but it could be extended. To be fair, during the campaign Trump criticized the agreement as biased against the United States, even though it gives Washington the ability to inspect the Russian nuclear facilities at least 18 times a year. The White House has denied that the president was unsure what New START is.

Longer, longest. Fifteen years into what is by far America’s longest and costliest war, and the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan told Congress Thursday that he needs more troops and more time. The plea was hardly surprising, and Gen. John Nicholson, who leads U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, was only the latest in a long line of U.S. generals to come to Capitol Hill to make the exact same pitch. And as in most cases over the past decade and a half — in which Washington has spent $117 billion on the war effort — the assembled senators merely shrugged their approval. Nicholson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he thinks the war against the Taliban has settled into a long “stalemate,” FP’s Paul McLeary reports, and the only way to break the impasse is for the U.S. and NATO to send more troops to train and advise local Afghan forces.