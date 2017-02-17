SitRep: Flynn’s FBI Trouble; Trump Cabinet Forges Own Path; Harward Out; Purges at State Department

Double trouble. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appears to have mislead FBI officials over the content of his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to a new revelation from the Washington Post. (Flynn has already been stripped of his security clearance over the incident.) His comments to FBI investigators that he didn’t talk about sanctions with the Russian official mirror Flynn’s misstatements to Vice President Mike Pence, which got him fired in the first place.

Presser. In a contentious press conference on Thursday, President Trump lashed out at the leaks over the Flynn affair, as well as stories that have come pouring out of the White House from anonymous staffers portraying an administration in constant chaos. The president said the real issue wasn’t Flynn, but the spilling of classified information. “It’s an illegal process, and the press should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. FP’s Emily Tamkin and Robbie Gramer have more on Thursday’s fun here.

Harward out. Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward rejected president Trump’s offer to serve as national security advisor late Thursday after the White House reportedly refused his request to pick his own team, dealing an embarrassing setback to the administration. There were several issues involved, both professional — and according to Harward himself — personal. He demanded that he be able to pick his own staff, something the White House refused. Specifically, the retired SEAL didn’t want to keep Fox News pundit turned Deputy National Security Adviser K. T. McFarland as his No. 2, a request the administration denied.

Harward told the AP that the Trump administration was “very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally,” and the decision was “purely a personal issue,” since after 40 years of military service he wanted some personal time. But he refused to answer questions over personnel discussions. FP’s Dan De Luce observes that Harward’s unwillingness to enter the administration “highlights how Trump’s chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, has entrenched himself as a powerful figure in the White House, wielding influence over every aspect of decision-making.” Bannon’s seat on the NSC “was an unprecedented move for a body that is supposed to steer clear of political considerations.”

We’re ok, you’re ok. At any other time, a U.S. Defense Secretary affirming Washington’s commitment to NATO wouldn’t be news. But this isn’t any other time. SecDef Jim Mattis told the alliance at a meeting in Brussels this week that the American commitment remains strong, but can be scaled back unless Europeans begin to pay more for their own defense.

He also threw some cold water on the Trump administration’s goals of working with Russia to fight the Islamic State. “We are not in a position right now to collaborate on a military level. But our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground,” he told reporters in Brussels. He added that he believes Russia has interfered in democratic elections around the world, saying, “there’s very little doubt that they have either interfered or they have attempted to interfere in a number of elections in the democracies.”

The comments come as other cabinet officials like U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and State Department chief Rex Tillerson openly break with the White House’s stated policies — or at least the president’s off the cuff remarks — leaving allies fumbling in the dark over what Washington’s real policy goals are.

Lonely at the top. The inability — or unwillingness — of the White House to staff the Pentagon is having real consequences, according to a top Republican lawmaker. House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) told reporters Thursday that Mattis is “doing a great job, but so far he doesn’t have anybody else in a Senate-confirmed position.”

Thornberry is concerned that the lack of staffing is hurting plans to increase the defense budget. “The problem is it’s Secretary Mattis alone right now.” Defense News’ Aaron Mehta recently reported that 75 percent of political appointee jobs inside the Pentagon remain vacant three weeks into the Trump administration, amid continued wrangling between Mattis and the White House over who he can bring on.