SitRep: FBI Investigating Trump Moscow Ties, Demolishes Wiretap Claim; Tillerson Skips NATO for Putin Meeting; Iraqi PM Says More U.S. Help Coming

With Adam Rawnsley

Not long after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to insist that stories about potential ties between his campaign and the Russian government were “made up” and “FAKE NEWS,” FBI Director James Comey told Congress on Monday that his investigation into the matter was very, very real.

The affirmation came at the beginning of a contentious 5-hour hearing before the House Intelligence Committee that ended with a criminal investigation hanging over the White House, which began scrambling to portray major figures in Trump’s circle — now ousted for being less than forthcoming about their contacts with Russian officials — as periphery players in the election.

It was an extraordinary moment as the head of the FBI and Adm. Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, together demolished Trump’s false claim that he was wiretapped by then President Barack Obama during the campaign, and that the British GCHQ intelligence agency was in on the job. Asked directly if he or anyone else at the NSA had asked the GCHQ to spy on Trump or his team, Rogers replied: “No, sir, nor would I.”

Last week, the normally tight-lipped British spy agency took the extraordinary step of slapping down White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s claim of British involvement, calling the accusation “utterly ridiculous” and a claim that ought to be “ignored.”

Rogers’ deputy, Rick Ledgett, told the BBC that any suggestion of spying on Trump Tower is “especially stupid.” The NSA chief added that while the U.S-U.K relationship is “strong enough” to survive the controversy, it “clearly frustrates a key ally of ours.”

Why not? Just hours after the hearing, Reuters reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is planning to skip a key NATO summit in Brussels next month in order to stay at Trump’s for-profit Mar-a-Lago report in Florida for two days of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Just after that meeting, Tillerson will head to Moscow. More: “A former U.S. official and a former NATO diplomat, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance offered to change the meeting dates so Tillerson could attend it and the Xi Jinping talks but the State Department had rebuffed the idea.” Perhaps, as Tillerson recently said about refusing the take the press along on overseas trips, “I personally don’t need it.”

Well, here’s something. Tillerson will meet with some NATO officials this week in Washington at a summit aimed at pushing the fight against the Islamic State forward, but State Department aides say his interactions will focus solely on the ISIS fight. In all, 68 nations are sending representatives to DC for the talks, including Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who met with Trump at the White House Monday.

Also, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon Tuesday. Mattis traveled to Brussels last month to huddle with NATO allies.

ISIS, Iraq, and Terrorism. Speaking at the United States Institute for Peace afterward, Abadi said that the White House had “given assurances that [U.S.] support won’t only continue, but will accelerate” in the fight. He added that “I think this administration wants to be more engaged in fighting terrorism” than the Obama administration, which often frustrated the Iraqis by taking weeks or months to make decisions. Abadi did offer a veiled warning, however, that just sending more troops and helicopters isn’t the answer. “Committing troops is one thing, while fighting terrorism is another thing. You don’t defeat terrorism by fighting it militarily. There are better ways.”

Here’s the new approach to North Korea. The Trump administration is weighing a new round of sanctions “aimed at cutting North Korea off from the global financial system as part of a broad review of measures to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threat,” Reuters reports. As currently envisioned, the sanctions “would be part of a multi-pronged approach of increased economic and diplomatic pressure – especially on Chinese banks and firms that do the most business with North Korea – plus beefed-up defenses by the United States and its South Korean and Japanese allies, according to the administration official familiar with the deliberations.”