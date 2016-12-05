SitRep: Emerging Trump China Policy; U.S. Officials Underline Russian Threat

On phone calls and tweets. Two days after speaking with President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen — overturning decades of U.S. policy toward China without any input from the State Department — President-elect Donald Trump went on a Twitter spree Sunday. Targeting China.

Trump sent two Twitter messages blasting Beijing for its economic policy and Chinese work to “build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea.” Twitter shorthand being what it is, the general criticism over China constructing airstrips and landing military aircraft and troops on man-made islands is one that White House and Pentagon have been making for several years, though in much a different form.

Here it is. Foreign Policy has lots of background on the tensions between Washington and Beijing in the South China Sea, hitting on the Chinese deployment of missiles to the disputed islands, China bucking international law in the critical waterway, Capitol Hill’s reaction to Chinese aggression, fishing disputes, and rising tensions between China and South Korea.

Beijing lodged a diplomatic protest over the call on Saturday, and foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, “the whole world knows about the Chinese government’s position on the Taiwan issue. I think President-elect Trump and his team are also clear.” Trump’s team says the call, and his comments, are part of a long-discussed policy to get tougher on China.

FP’s Tea Leaf Nation editor David Wertime has a great explainer on the relationship, reminding us that “the whole arrangement may seem contorted and formalistic, but it has accompanied decades of relative stability in the Taiwan strait, and has taken on a talismanic quality in Beijing. Diplomats in the United States and China are loath to see what happens without it.”

On tour. Defense Secretary Ash Carter lands in Japan on Monday for the start of a long tour of Asia, which will also take him to India by the end of the week. One of Carter’s goals will be to reassure allies unsure of what to expect from Washington’s commitment under a Trump administration, since he campaigned on the possibility of pulling U.S. troops out of overseas bases if the host countries didn’t start paying Washington for the deployments.

There are about 50,000 U.S. troops in Japan, and Tokyo already pays about $1.6 billion annually to offset the cost of their basing and supply. Carter told reporters on his plane on the way to Japan that if his named successor, retired general James Mattis, is confirmed by Congress, he’s ready to help him “hit the ground running.” Mattis is “an extremely capable person,” Carter said. “I’ve known him literally for decades.”

Don’t forget Russia. Despite then-candidate Trump’s dismissal of U.S. intelligence agencies assessment of Russian hacking of the Democratic party’s email, and his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon still sees Russia has Washington’s biggest military rival, and the only true existential threat facing the country.

That was on full display over the weekend at the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Reagan library in California, where Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford said that Russia’s goal to undermine NATO is a dangerous game, and Russian forces “are operating with a frequency and in places that we haven’t seen for decades,” in places like Syria, Ukraine, Crimea, and elsewhere, and have stepped up air attacks on eastern Aleppo.

“Russia is the No. 1 threat to the United States,” Air Force Secretary Deborah James told Reuters in an interview. The Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, also said that Russian activities have changed how the Pentagon has constructed it budgets in 2017 and beyond, as “their behavior has caused us…to rethink the balance of capabilities that we’re going to need.”

PEOTUS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’d like to discuss what he calls America’s “bad deal” with Iran over its nuclear program, Reuters reports. Speaking at the Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution, Netanyahu said his prime concern wasn’t Iran violating the agreement but rather that it “can walk in within a decade, and even less … to industrial-scale enrichment of uranium.” During the campaign, Trump said he’d tear up the deal the Obama administration negotiated with Iran and negotiate a new one that would purportedly be better in ways not specified by Trump or his campaign.