SitRep: Congress Tells Trump They’re Watching Russia; Pence Wades into Pentagon Transgender Fight

House vs. Moscow, and Trump in the middle. In a rare display of bipartisan comity, the House on Tuesday passed a measure that would slap new sanctions on Moscow. The package, which sailed through 419 to 3 despite objections from both the White House and Secretary of State ...

House vs. Moscow, and Trump in the middle. In a rare display of bipartisan comity, the House on Tuesday passed a measure that would slap new sanctions on Moscow. The package, which sailed through 419 to 3 despite objections from both the White House and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, targets specific Russian officials in retaliation for that country’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and adds penalties against Iran and North Korea.

The bit the White House most objects to requires the president to obtain congressional approval before relaxing any sanctions against Moscow. The Senate is expected to quickly pass a similar measure. Trump hasn’t committed to signing the bill, and any presidential veto would easily be overturned on the Hill. On Wednesday, the Kremlin fired back that it could retaliate if the bill goes through.

Messaging. European diplomats have raised concerns about the sanctions effect on gas projects but Republicans have explained it’s less about Russia and more about Congress sending a message to Trump, one western diplo said.

Kush. FP’s Moscow correspondent Amie Ferris-Rotman takes a deeper look at the man the Kremlin sent to meet with Jared Kushner, armed with a bag of dirt.

Russia looks to profit on Syria war. Moscow has stepped up a campaign to get the United Nations to demine Syria’s Roman ruins in Palmyra, FP’s Colum Lynch tells us that some Western diplomats fear the Kremlin is only seeking to get other countries to help it exploit the city’s rich natural resources:

“The Russian government’s push to protect Syria’s ancient ruins, these diplomats note, coincides with reports of an effort by Russia to convince private security companies to secure territory around Palmyra from Islamic State militants in exchange for the rights to lucrative gas and mining rights.” More from Colum here.

House Republicans feel VP pressure in transgender bill. Vice President Mike Pence and his team have taken an active role in trying to overturn a Pentagon policy that funds medical medical procedures for transgender service members, sources tell FP’s Paul McLeary. The calls to the Hill come amid a flurry of last-minute activity in which House Republicans have submitted three separate but identical amendments to the 2018 defense spending bill that would prohibit the Pentagon from using government money to “provide medical treatment related to gender transition.” Votes on the amendments are expected Wednesday.

North Korea could have ICBM by next year. Pyongyang is expected to be able to field a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile as early as 2018, the Defense Intelligence Agency says in a confidential assessment obtained by the Washington Post. The new assessment “shaves a full two years off the consensus forecast for North Korea’s ICBM program, was prompted by recent missile tests showing surprising technical advances by the country’s weapons scientists, at a pace beyond what many analysts believed was possible for the isolated communist regime.”

Another vacant seat at State Department. Rex Tillerson’s State Department has forced out the top State Department official in charge of preventing another Benghazi-style attack on U.S. diplomatic facilities. On Tuesday, CBS News reported Bill Miller, the acting assistant secretary for diplomatic security, will leave this week, with no word on his replacement. Two insiders tell FP he was forced out by the administration.

Current and former State officials see some irony in the exit under a Republican administration. “It is absolutely bizarre that a party that was so obsessed with Benghazi suddenly does not give a damn about the security of our people overseas,” Tom Countryman, a former State Department official for 35 years who retired earlier this year, told FP.



Don’t Discount the Boy Scouts. President Trump gave a very Trump-ian speech before the National Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday, sparking inevitable controversy, shock, and ire. But lost in that debate is the impact on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former Eagle Scout and national president of the Boy Scouts. Several State Department sources tell FP Trump’s treatment of the scouts and political grandstanding discouraged the secretary, and could have added another layer of discord between the president and his secretary of state. This, already at a time when rumors of a “Rexit” are swirling.