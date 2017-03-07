SitRep: BREAKING: U.S., Russian, Turkish Generals Meet Over Syria; U.S. Missile Defense Rushed to South Korea; Tehran Tests Missiles

BREAKING: The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford will meet with his counterparts from Russia and Turkey to talk military operations in Syria. The meetings will take place in Antalya, Turkey, and include Chief of the Russian General Staff, Gen. Valeriy Gerasimov, and Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Gen. Hulusi Akar. According to a statement from the Pentagon, “the purpose of this meeting will be to enhance senior-level military communications and improve operational deconfliction of our respective military operations in Syria.”

American, Russian, and Turkish troops are face-to-face around the Syrian city of Manbij, which is under the control of the U.S.-backed Manbij Military Council (MMC), a coalition of Arabs and Kurds formed to fight the Islamic State. Last week, the Syrian regime sent a “humanitarian convoy” to the city to head off a drive by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies to take it — a convoy the Pentagon says included Russian troops and armored vehicles. In response, the Pentagon sent U.S. special operations forces to the area in a visible show of force, while the MMC continues to block the Syria/Russian column from entering the city.

“This is a new effort, this is the first time we’ve had to do something like this, which is to ensure that we are out there as a visible symbol that the enemy is cleared out of Manbij,” Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Monday. The MMC has also struck a deal with the Syrian regime to hand over control of some villages near the city in order to block the Turkish forces.

Missile defense. After months of wrangling, the United States deployed the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system to South Korea on Monday, in response to North Korea’s latest missile launches over the weekend.

“Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday’s launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea,” said Adm. Harry Harris, commander, U.S. Pacific Command. The deployment of the missile defense system will not only anger Pyongyang, but also Beijing, which has for months publicly opposed the deployment of the system so close to its borders, considering it a threat.

While four North Korean missiles slashed into the Sea of Japan on Monday, the Pentagon hinted that more missiles were fired, but may have failed. “There were four that landed,” Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters. “There may be a higher number of launches that we’re not commenting on.”

Russia not into the idea. Lawmakers in Moscow also rejected the THAAD deployment on Tuesday. “Washington is creating a new regional segment of the US global missile defense system in North-Eastern Asia, close to the Russian border,” head of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, said. “This may put the security of our country at risk.”

Bravado. “North Korea’s state media reported on Tuesday morning that the missiles were aimed at U.S. military bases in Japan, a reminder that the North Korean threat to U.S. troops isn’t reliant just on its ability to hit the American homeland with an ICBM,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Tehran tensions. In the latest in a string of incidents since President Donald Trump took office in January, Iran launched two ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Oman over the weekend and sent small attack boats to harass a U.S. naval vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The missile tests scored a direct hit on a target barge in the waterway over 150 miles away, according to Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

Pentagon officials confirmed the Iranian boats approached within 600 yards of the tracking ship USNS Invincible, which was accompanied by three ships from the British Royal Navy. All of the ships were forced to change course. Last month, then-NSA Mike Flynn warned the White House was “officially putting Iran on notice,” but the administration has said nothing since about Iranian actions.

Just to note. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not commented on any of these incidents. Word is, the department will hold its first press conference of the Trump administration on Tuesday. Time will tell.