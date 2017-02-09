SitRep: Bannonism: Chaos, or Part of a Plan?; Russia Bristles at NATO Deployments; Moscow’s New Syria Buildup

Bannonism. The first several weeks of the Trump administration have been intense, controversial, chaotic, and often confused. But that might very well be by design. The president’s chief advisor, Steve Bannon, has long espoused a Leninist philosophy that aims to bring the institutions of the state crashing down in order to birth a new political and cultural reality.

“What by conventional measures looks like a string of setbacks and misfires,” FP’s Dan De Luce writes in a new piece, “could to an ideologue like Bannon be proof that the administration is on the right track to achieving its goal — destroying what he calls the Washington “establishment.” What’s less clear is what might take its place.”

Moscow not having it. The Kremlin is bristling as thousands of NATO troops and dozens of tanks settle into position in the alliance’s Baltic member states, a move the alliance says is necessary given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other provocative moves over the past two years that threaten its neighbors. And Russian officials are using more provocative language to express their concern.

“This deployment is of course a threat for us,” Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said Thursday. For the first time since World War Two we see German soldiers along our borders.”

In a similar move, another Russian official complained Thursday that a U.S.-funded anti-missile shield in Romania represents a direct threat to Moscow. The U.S. military has long argued that the system is needed to protect from Iran, and doesn’t threaten Russia, but the Kremlin isn’t buying it. “Romania’s stance and the stance of its leadership, who have turned the country into an outpost, is a clear threat for us,” Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, a senior Russian foreign ministry official, said.

Despite the rhetoric from Moscow, and President Trump’s complaints about the NATO alliance and threats to pull Washington out of the pact, U.S. and NATO officials appear confident that the deployments to Eastern Europe and the Baltics are here to stay.

Russia sends big shipment to Syria. While all this is happening in Europe, Russia has gone ahead and shipped its largest cache of missiles to Syria to date, FOX News reports. The shipment of 50 SS-21 short-range ballistic missiles arrived at the Syrian port of Tartus along the Mediterranean Sea this week, a U.S. defense official said. “For someone winding down a war, that’s a big missile shipment,” another official added.

Waiting for my man. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s likely pick for his next ambassador the the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is a well-known figure among U.S. diplomatic and foreign policy hands. Several of those officials and Russian watchers “characterized him as a tough, well-prepared negotiator who can also act as an unrepentant propagandist when the need arises,” FP’s Paul McLeary and Reid Standish write in a mini-profile of the long time diplomat.

But many of Antonov’s comments about terrorism sound much like the rhetoric coming out of the White House under the Trump administration. And it might be a fruitful time for a new ambassador to come to town. An advisor to U.S. national security officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity told FP that Trump’s top advisers, notably White House strategist Steve Bannon and national security advisor Michael Flynn, see Russia as a potential partner. It’s “not that they’re Russia lovers. They have a view that in the scheme of things, Russia is not the real problem. We need to rethink how we work with Russia, and in the end Russia can actually be — at times — a partner to deal with real problems like China and radical Islam,” the official said.

Six months to Raqqa? The head of the U.S.-led war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday predicted that “within the next six months” both Raqqa and Mosul could fall completely. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend told reporters traveling with him that the terrorist group is on its heels, and that U.S.-backed Kurdish and Syrian Arab forces are close to encircling Raqqa, after which a push into the city will begin. In Iraq, the eastern half of Mosul has fallen to government forces, who are beginning their push on the more densely populated western half of the city.