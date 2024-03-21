Sit-in trailblazers may get school recognition

Mar. 21—HIGH POINT — The lobby of the Penn-Griffin School for the Arts soon may be named for a set of civil rights pioneers from High Point.

The Guilford County Board of Education's Facilities Naming Committee recommended on Wednesday that the entranceway to the High Point school be called the February 11 Lobby. The name, if approved by the full school board, would honor 26 students who staged a sit-in on Feb. 11, 1960, to challenge legalized segregation in public accommodations.

The students from what was then William Penn High School, now the site of Penn-Griffin, sat in at a whites-only lunch counter at the downtown Woolworth's store. The protest is believed to be the first sit-in demonstration in the segregated South organized by high school students.

The protest at the High Point Woolworth's followed the first sit-in on Feb. 1, 1960, by four North Carolina A&T State University students at the Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro.

Penn-Griffin Principal Howard Stimpson told the committee members that the school would be honored to name the lobby for a significant group of people and a historical event.

"It started a period of activism for civil rights in the High Point area," Stimpson said.

The naming proposal will be put out for public comment for a 30-day period and should be brought before the full school board in May.

The Feb. 11, 1960, sit-in already is recognized locally with a plaque at the site of the former Woolworth's along S. Main Street near the intersection with Commerce Avenue.

The sit-in movement, which spread throughout the segregated South, had a profound impact on the direction of the Civil Rights Movement and the nation. By the middle of the 1960s Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit racial segregation in public accommodations and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to protect the rights of Blacks in the South to vote.

