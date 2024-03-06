'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son Garrison dead at 25

"Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown are mourning the death of their adult son, Garrison.

The two posted the same announcement on March 5, writing that the 25-year-old had died.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle Brown's post reads.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody Brown shared the same announcement on his page and photos of their son in uniform.

In a statement to TODAY.com, a spokesperson from Arizona's Flagstaff Police Department confirmed Garrison Brown's death.

"It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased," the release stated, going on to confirm that Garrison Brown's younger brother, Gabe Brown, was at the home when police responded.

Police said there was no indication of foul play and detectives are still investigating.

The Brown family has long been the subject of the TLC show "Sister Wives."

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," the network said in a statement to NBC News. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Janelle Brown became Kody Brown’s second wife in 1993.

After marrying, the couple had six children together — Logan, Madison, Hunter, (Robert) Garrison, Gabriel (Gabe), and Savanah.

Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.” The following year, she revealed that she still lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, despite the breakup.

She posted in November 2023 that she enjoyed living in the desert state because three of her children — including Garrison — were still in town.

Janelle Brown, along with Kody Brown's then-three other wives — Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown – and their children all moved to an undeveloped tract of land in Flagstaff in 2018 to build a single-family home together.

However, Christine Brown separated from Kody in 2021. In January 2023, Meri and Kody Brown announced they were going to "permanently terminate" their marriage. Robyn Brown is his last remaining wife.

Garrison and Gabriel Brown became estranged from their father over his strict COVID-19 protocols in Season 17 of "Sister Wives." Their estrangement continued into Season 18, which ended December 2023.

"Me and Garrison are at odds with our dad because when we expressed our discontent with how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall, there was no line of dialogue (with Kody Brown)," Gabriel Brown said on Season 18 of show. "I think that was what really drove the wedge between us."

His mom, Janelle Brown, said in the same episode that she worried about how her kids were handling the situation with their father.

"I have worried about my boys' mental health," she said. "Gabriel feels everything very very deeply...and Garrison just seems angrier, sadder. He's not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be."

Janelle Brown's sons' distance with their dad also seemingly contributed to her decision to end their spiritual marriage.

In a discussion between Janelle and Kody Brown about their ongoing separation in Season 18, the two agreed that their issues were at least partially related to how Kody Brown had handled his sons' estrangement.

"I'm pretty independent, I don't feel like I need a lot from him," Janelle Brown says in the episode. "But when it comes down to where he all of a sudden he doesn't want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him, that sort of changes the cost-benefit equation for me in this marriage."

