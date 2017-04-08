‘Sister Wives’ Continues To Grow

The Brown family may be getting a little bigger. Less than three years after welcoming his latest wife Robyn, a family friend of the “Sister Wives” cast claims Kody is looking to add a fifth wife to his expansive brood.

Amid rumors Robyn is pregnant with their third biological child and seeking a divorce, her best friend, Kendra Pollard, has revealed Kody is courting another potential spouse.

“Kody is seeing a 24-year-old and he wants her to become his next wife,” Pollard tells Life & Style Magazine. “The new girl is very pretty and he has know her through friends for some time. Robyn is done.”

This isn’t the first time Kody has been rumored to be dating another woman. Pollard told the magazine in September 2016 that Kody wanted another wife in order to “stay relevant” for their TLC reality show.

While Robyn and Kody may be on the outs, Pollard says he doesn’t have to worry about one another of his wives potentially leaving him. She claims that things appear to be back on track for Kody and Meri, his first wife.

“Kody has been fawning all over Meri recently because her business selling LuLaRoe clothing is doing very well,” says Pollard.

Mari and Kody’s rekindled relationship comes after over a year of being at odds following her catfishing scandal. Her new found way of making money is said to be attractive to Kody due to rumors “Sister Wives” is on its last legs.

“The network considered canceling the show but renewed it after saving on costs,” says Pollard, who claims the family was given $180K total for starring in a Season 12. Kody and the wives were reportedly each given that amount separately for the past installments.

