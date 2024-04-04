Sister of slain Grovetown woman, 6-year-old son recount emotional manipulation prior to murders

Karen Denise Boswell, 47, and her son, Ethan Alexander Stephens, 6, were killed Monday in an apparent double-homicide and arson at their Grovetown home.

The sister of a woman killed with her 6-year-old son in an apparent double homicide-arson on Monday in Grovetown is speaking out about emotional manipulation she observed prior to the killings.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, the Grovetown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 309 Newmantown Rd., according to previous reporting.

Karen Denise Boswell, 47, and her son, Ethan Alexander Stephens, 6, were found inside the charred home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Donald Everett Beck, 32, who was found inside the home and appeared to be another victim, was later charged with two counts of murder and arson in the first degree, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office jail records. He was denied bond for all three charges.

Arrest warrants note that Beck caused Boswell's death by stabbing her in the back with a kitchen knife and caused Ethan's death by stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife, before starting a fire on the couch where they were seated.

Responding firefighters and investigators also determined the entry and exits to the house were barricaded from inside the home, according to the warrants.

The incident report is not yet available, according to city officials.

The Grovetown Police Department has taken over the case is working with the State Fire Marshal's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Columbia County District Attorney's Office.

'If he couldn't have her, nobody would'

Mandy Danser, Boswell's sister, told The Chronicle Beck and Boswell met on Facebook in June 2023 and they were living together, but not married.

Danser said she and her husband were concerned about the pair's dynamic from the first time they met Beck.

"The first day me and my husband met him, he said that if he couldn’t have [Boswell], nobody would," Danser said. "Me and my husband did not think that was funny [and] then she started crying and getting upset, saying she was scared if something happened to her that she wanted us to take Ethan. She had no family except us and didn’t know what to do."

That day, she said Beck "flipped out" and stole Boswell's keys, purse and truck. After wrecking the truck, Danser said Beck disappeared for a week.

"He was very controlling," she said. "I had to pretend to be his friend, just so I could be around [my sister]. He would not let her do anything without him and he had control of her social media. It was hard for her to talk to anybody on the phone because he was always around. He would check her phone when she came home from work."

Danser went to Boswell's house on Christmas and said she could tell Boswell was not OK.

"She was really depressed, but we couldn’t step away and talk because he followed us everywhere and he wouldn’t let us talk at all," Danser said. "He had to be in every picture of me and her. He didn’t work, he didn’t have a car, he was doing meth and he was drinking a lot. She tried to kick him out numerous times, but he would threaten her with suicide and make her feel guilty."

Danser described her sister as an amazing woman who would do anything for anyone.

"She loved her children very much," she said. "She was a wonderful mother. She worked very hard [at the Starbucks plant in Augusta] to take care of her children. Whenever she would go out with you, it was always a good time. She always laughed and smiled."

She described Ethan, who was also her godson, as a child who was very strong and smart.

"[Ethan] was born with a rare condition [and] it caused him to have many surgeries, but he was the happiest child ever," Danser said. "He didn’t let his condition get the best of him. If you were having a bad day, he knew how to cheer you up and make you smile. He loved superheroes and his mom always told him he was the biggest hero of all."

GoFundMe started for funeral expenses, Boswell's other children

Boswell had four children in addition to Ethan, but they were at school on the day of the fire, according to Danser. Beck was not the father of any of the children.

Danser set up a GoFundMe fundraiser this week to help pay for Boswell and her son's funeral expenses and provide for Boswell's other children.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser raised $300 of the $15,000 goal.

To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/3edvrky7.

Incident days prior to the murders, Beck's criminal history

Just days before the fire, on Saturday, Grovetown Police officers responded to Boswell's home on Newman Town Road for a person bleeding from the arm.

Dispatch told officers there may have been a domestic altercation at the home and officers met with Boswell at about 11:45 p.m., according to an incident report.

Boswell told officers Beck was drinking alcohol and suddenly got upset for "unknown reasons," according to the report. She said Beck broke a bottle of wine and "accidentally cut his arm," before leaving the house.

Beck yelled at Boswell, but there was no physical contact, according to the report. Officers noted Boswell was not injured, but they did find the broken wine bottle on the ground.

While checking the area, officers found Beck walking on the 200 block of Newmantown Road, according to the report. Beck initially refused to speak with officers, but later confirmed Boswell's statement about the deep cut to his arm.

Beck told officers he "got upset because of some of Boswell's past boyfriend choices and yelled at her about them because he cares about her," according to the report.

He said he did not mean to break the wine bottle or cut his arm, according to the report. Officers also noted Beck said he did not want to harm himself or anyone else.

Beck said he would go to the hospital to have the injury looked at, but later refused after a Gold Cross ambulance arrived, according to the report.

Officers noted Beck wanted to go home and Boswell said she "was fine with him returning home and did not think there would be any further issues," according to the report.

Beck was previously arrested in Aiken County on Dec. 13 for shoplifting, according to court records. He was accused of stealing less than $2,000 and was issued a $2,125 cash bond at a hearing on Dec. 14.

His address at the time of the arrest was listed as Boswell's home on Newman Town Road in Grovetown.

In October 2023, a complaint was filed against Beck for child support for two male children, a 9-year-old and a 3-year-old, according to Columbia County Clerk of Court records.

The complaint states Beck "failed, neglected or refused to provide adequate and timely support for [the children]."

The last filing in the case was on March 22, according to court records.

