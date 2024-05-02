Sister of Chiefs rally shooting suspect detained after outburst in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sister of one of the suspect’s in the Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting was detained by deputies after an outburst in court.

Lyndell Mays appeared before a Jackson County judge Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Mays is charged with second-degree murder for the February 14 shooting that ended the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured at least 20 others, most of them children.

Terry Young, a second suspect in the case was also in court Thursday. His trial has scheduled to begin in March of 2025.

A total of six people have been charged, three men and three teenagers.

Dominic Miller is the other adult charged in the deadly shooting outside Union Station.

According to court records, Mays and Young were in separate groups at the rally when they started arguing.

Police say Mays pulled out a gun, then Young, Miller and others also pulled out guns and they all started shooting.

Prosecutors say it was Miller who shot and killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Miller is still in the hospital and has not appeared in court yet.

