Siskiyou deputies recover body of drowned man from Lake Siskiyou

Siskiyou County Search and Rescue teams recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned in Lake Siskiyou on Wednesday, June 12, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's office.

Witnesses reported the man and his friend were swimming before 7 p.m. around a boat near the lake's North Shore boat launch. While they were swimming, the boat drifted away. The man struggled to stay afloat in the water, then "disappeared from view" before he could be rescued, according to a report issued by the Sheriff’s Public Information Specialist Sage Milestone.

The sheriff's dive team, Siskiyou County Search and Rescue teams and volunteers searched the lake with a K9 unit and drones, Milestone said.

Rescuers found the man's body just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. It was 49 feet under the lake's surface, Milestone reported.

Deputies haven't released the deceased man's name and town of residence, but he was "in his thirties," Milestone said.

The Sheriff's office plans to release more information about the man after his family is notified, she said.

His death is still under investigation, according to Milestone.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man drowns in Lake Siskiyou