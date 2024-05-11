SISD art show winners recognized at open house event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District’s (SISD) elementary, middle and high school art show winners from the 2023-24 school year were recognized at the District Art Show Open House event Saturday, May 11.

Sakura: Carmen Vargas – El Dorado High School – 11th grade

FACADE: Jacqueline Vargas – Montwood High School – 10th grade

Listen To The Colors: Sofia Contreras Olivas – Pebble Hills High School – 9th grade

Misapprehended: Andres Garcia – William D. Slider Middle School – 8th grade

Doritos Dinamita: Julissa Bautista, Bianca Castaneda and Avereigh Wills – John Drugan K-8 – 7th grade

Happy Fins: Frandah Caudillo – John Drugan K-8 – 6th grade

Day and Night: Ariel Lopez – Horizon Heights Elemetary School – 5th grade

Five Nights at Frenchies: Abrielle Navariz – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School – 4th grade

Cherry Blossom: Rayne Daniels – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elemtary School – 3rd grade

PABLO THE GIRAFFE: Noah Loaisiga – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School – 2nd grade

I LOVE ART: Emma Zuniga – Escontrias STEAM Academy – 1st grade

Color ALL the WORLD: Regina Lugo – Horizon Heights Elementary School – PreK

The event, which was hosted by the SISD Fine Arts Department, took place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday morning at the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

First, second, and third-place winners were announced in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions.

SISD said rosettes were given to 100 winners and 10 students were selected for the Superintendent’s Choice Awards. In total, 550 awards were presented.

