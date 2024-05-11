SISD art show winners recognized at open house event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District’s (SISD) elementary, middle and high school art show winners from the 2023-24 school year were recognized at the District Art Show Open House event Saturday, May 11.
The event, which was hosted by the SISD Fine Arts Department, took place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday morning at the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.
First, second, and third-place winners were announced in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions.
SISD said rosettes were given to 100 winners and 10 students were selected for the Superintendent’s Choice Awards. In total, 550 awards were presented.
