SISD art show winners recognized at open house event

Luisa Barrios
·1 min read

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District’s (SISD) elementary, middle and high school art show winners from the 2023-24 school year were recognized at the District Art Show Open House event Saturday, May 11.

  • Sakura: Carmen Vargas – El Dorado High School – 11th grade
  • FACADE: Jacqueline Vargas – Montwood High School – 10th grade
  • Listen To The Colors: Sofia Contreras Olivas – Pebble Hills High School – 9th grade
  • Misapprehended: Andres Garcia – William D. Slider Middle School – 8th grade
  • Doritos Dinamita: Julissa Bautista, Bianca Castaneda and Avereigh Wills – John Drugan K-8 – 7th grade
  • Happy Fins: Frandah Caudillo – John Drugan K-8 – 6th grade
  • Day and Night: Ariel Lopez – Horizon Heights Elemetary School – 5th grade
  • Five Nights at Frenchies: Abrielle Navariz – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School – 4th grade
  • Cherry Blossom: Rayne Daniels – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elemtary School – 3rd grade
  • PABLO THE GIRAFFE: Noah Loaisiga – Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School – 2nd grade
  • I LOVE ART: Emma Zuniga – Escontrias STEAM Academy – 1st grade
  • Color ALL the WORLD: Regina Lugo – Horizon Heights Elementary School – PreK
The event, which was hosted by the SISD Fine Arts Department, took place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday morning at the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

First, second, and third-place winners were announced in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions.

SISD said rosettes were given to 100 winners and 10 students were selected for the Superintendent’s Choice Awards. In total, 550 awards were presented.

