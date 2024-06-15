SISD: Aquatics center won’t be closed because of deficit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will not be closing its aquatics center and will not relocate P-K classes from the historic Escontrias building, the acting superintendent wrote in a letter to the district’s parents.

Acting Superintendent James P. Vasquez thanked parents and students for a “wonderful end” to the school year and said he was writing in the “spirit of transparency.”

Closing the aquatics center and transferring P-K students from the Escontrias building were a couple of action items the district was thinking of doing to combat a multimillion budget deficit.

“I am happy to provide a couple of silver linings to our situation. We will not close the aquatics center and we will not relocate the Pre-K classes from the Escontrias historical building to the newer facility. After much deliberation and listening closely to our employees, parents and community, it is in the best interest of our students and district to leave the programs as they are. Thank you to everyone who shared their invaluable input,” Vasquez wrote.

Vasquez also wrote that district taxpayers were overcharged last year and their tax rate will be adjusted for the coming school year.

The district’s M&O tax rate (maintenance and operations) “exceeded the maximum compressed rate determined by TEA (Texas Education Agency) by .0166 cents,” Vasquez wrote.

For a house valued at $246,000, that came to about $24 for the year, he wrote.

“We are not alone in this situation; 10 districts in the state are in a similar scenario this year and last year, 100 Texas school districts also faced this issue,” Vasquez wrote.

The district will make an “equal reduction” in the tax rate for the 21024-215 school year — that is the M&O tax will be .0166 cents less in the upcoming year, he wrote.

The district has been hurt by a declining enrollment, he added.

“The fact that the state Legislature has not passed a bill to properly fund public schools has exacerbated our budget situation,” Vasquez wrote.

“While we continue to navigate the challenges, it is important for me to personally inform you of our situation,” Vasquez wrote. “I want to reassure you that we are actively working to move the district forward, which includes proving regular updates to inform you of the efforts to right our path.”

