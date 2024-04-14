Sirmon Farms in Baldwin County wins 2024 Farm of Distinction Award

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fifth-generation Baldwin County farm has won the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 2024 Farm of Distinction Award.

Joel and Patti Sirmon, of Sirmon Farms in Belforest, were recognized during the April 11 Farm-City Awards Program in Auburn, according to the Alabama Farmers Federation.

The 2024 Farm of Distinction is Sirmon Farms of Baldwin County. Pictured from left are Joseph Fureigh of First South Farm Credit; Tiffany Lester of Alabama Farmers Cooperative; Patti and Joel Sirmon; Shannon Norwood of TriGreen; Neal Stanford of SunSouth; and Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President and CEO Jimmy Parnell. (Courtesy: Alabama Farmers Federation)

According to a video feature on the farm posted by the federation, Joel inherited the farm from his father, who put down roots in Baldwin County.

The farm has been in business for generations and transitioned from a dairy farm to growing vegetables in 1990.

Now, the Sirmons grow cotton, peanuts, corn, and sweet potatoes, on their 4,500-acre farm. Although it is a lot of work, the couple says it doesn’t feel like it.

Joel Sirmon said, “This is my way of living.”

The business received an engraved sign from the federation and ALFA insurance; a John Deere Gator from SunSouth, TriGreen, and John Deere; a $1,000 gift from AFC; and a $1,000 gift from First South Farm Credit; according to a press release.

Now, the farm will represent Alabama during the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year contest in the fall.

