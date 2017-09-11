Sir Richard Branson shares images of devastation on Necker Island as he appeals for help for region

Sir Richard Branson has shared video and photographs showing the "huge" damage wreaked by Hurricane Irma on Necker Island, as he appealed for aid for the devastated British Virgin Islands.

The British billionaire and adventurer took refuge in the wine cellar of his home on his private island as it suffered a direct hit from the Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

"As you can see from the photos, much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged," Sir Richard wrote from Puerto Rico, where he was mobilising aid efforts for the British Virgin Islands and wider Caribbean.

"We felt the full force of the strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic Ocean. But we are very fortunate to have a strong cellar built into Necker’s Great House and were very lucky all of our teams who stayed on Island during the storm are safe and well."

He said others were not so lucky and urgently needed help.

"This story is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. We have spent the past two days visiting team members who live on Virgin Gorda and as many people as possible, distributing aid, water and supplies. We have seen first-hand just how ferocious and unforgiving this storm was," he wrote.

