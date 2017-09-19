Sir Richard Branson calls for 'Marshall Plan' for British Virgin Islands in wake of hurricanes Maria and Irma

Sir Richard Branson has called for a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the British Virgin Islands in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Irma and fears of further damage by Hurricane Maria.

The Virgin Group founder, who is currently in New York to push for greater action on climate change at the UN General Assembly, said that he feared Hurricane Maria would add to the "catastrophic damage" the islands had suffered earlier this month.

Hurricane Maria was following a similar path to Irma, and strengthened to a category five storm on Monday night.

View photos Richard Branson on Necker Island Credit: Virgin.com/Virgin.com More

The US National Hurricane Centre declared it had upgraded the hurricane to its highest category after recording 160mph winds and issued warnings for islands including the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat.

UK International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, said the Government is under no illusion about the possible impact of Maria and said they are taking steps to prepare communities.

View photos Damage on Necker Island Credit: Virgin.com/Virgin.com More

Sir Richard's private Necker island, which is part of the British Virgin islands, was devastated earlier in September by Hurricane Irma.

Writing on his Virgin blog on Monday, the British billionaire said that his team "are doing everything we can to help people on the ground to prepare, and aid efforts are continuing".

View photos Damage on Necker Island, British Virgin Islands Credit: Virgin.com/Virgin.com More