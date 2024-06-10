The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a weapons violation or a family disturbance that turned into at least a two-hour standoff near Lincoln High School.

Officers responded to the call for the violation shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3100 block of South Carter Place, according to the city's 30-day police call log. A press release from the department released at 9:30 p.m. states the situation was a family disturbance that involved a knife.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers had a pair of rifle-like weapons aimed at the home, though it's unclear if the weapons were for lethal use, according to Argus Leader reporter on scene Samantha Laurey. At least nearly a dozen officers are on scene, with more than a dozen police vehicles present, the reporter observed.

Officers are using a loud speaker to try to communicate with the person they thought was in the home at the time, as surrounding residents look on from their front yards or front porches, the reporter observed.

"This is the Sioux Falls Police Department," officers could be heard saying over the loud speaker. "Please come out with your hands up."

About 20 neighbors were watching from their homes or the sidewalk on the south side of the scene.

"Your family cares about you," police can be heard saying through the loud sleakers. "Please come out with your hands up and empty."

At 8:42 p.m., at least five officers entered the home, according to the reporter on scene.

The release stated, however, no one had been located inside and there was no danger to the public at this time. It's unclear if officers are looking for the person at the center of the call.

No injuries were reported.

More information is expected at the 10:30 a.m. daily police briefing with media Monday.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police end standoff near Lincoln High