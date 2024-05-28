Sioux Falls Police name 17-year-old driver in fatal April crash that killed 2, injured 6

The name of the driver in the April 27 crash at 18th Street and Second Avenue that left two juveniles dead and six others injured has been released.

Damion Laurelez, 17, was arrested Thursday afternoon on two felony counts of first degree and second degree manslaughter, two counts of felony vehicular homicide, one felony count of vehicular battery, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, and not obeying a traffic device. His warrant carries a $50,000 cash bond.

Although Laurelez is a minor, his name was able to be released because of the seriousness of his charges, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said. He will go directly to adult court proceedings, but his case could potentially move to juvenile court.

Clemens said Laurelez was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday at the 1800 block of East Sixth Street.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

