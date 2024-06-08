Sioux Falls Police investigating triple homicide; suspect in custody

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they're investigating a triple homicide from the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a Saturday press release from the department.

Officers responded to the area of S. Drexel Drive and W. 58th Street for a disturbance, the release said.

They found three adults deceased on scene of apparent gunshot wounds, and two other victims with non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release states.

A suspect is in custody, the release states.

"There does not appear to be any further danger to the community and the investigation is ongoing," the release states.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

