Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating, after a deceased person was found laying in tall weeds Tuesday afternoon near a heavily-traveled intersection on the east side of the city.

A news release from the department states officers we called at about 5 p.m. to the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue for a "suspicious object."

From there, they were directed to a northeast drainage ditch, where the body was found in the weeds.

"Through the investigation, no signs of foul play were observed," the release states.

The release did not provide details about the gender, possible age or demographic of the individual, nor did it indicate how long the person may have been there.

"At this time, we will not be seeking any further information from the public," Sgt. Chad Westrum stated in an email to the Argus Leader on Tuesday night. "We will not know more until an autopsy is completed, so (we) can only speculate as to the cause of death, with no real facts at this time."

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police investigate dead body found near 10th and Sycamore