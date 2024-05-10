Sioux Falls Police arrest woman for running over ex-boyfriend's motorcycle

A 38-year-old Sioux Falls woman is now behind bars after she ran over her ex-boyfriend's motorcycle on a public road Thursday night, according to officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The ex-boyfriend was riding and stopped at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and 12th Street when the incident occurred, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said during the daily police briefing with media Friday morning.

The ex-girlfriend drove up next to him and angled her vehicle partially in front of his motorcycle, Clemens said. He tried to go around her, and she drove forward. He was able to get off the bike, but she continued driving and ultimately drove on top of the motorcycle, he said.

No one was injured.

"It was a fairly slow speed that this happened," Clemens said.

The woman was arrested for one count of aggravated assault domestic. The Argus Leader is not naming the suspect because this is not a case the news outlet would cover through the court process at this time.

