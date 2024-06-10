Sioux Falls Police arrest man with firearm in Sunday morning incident

Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they've arrested one man in connection with an incident involving a gun Sunday morning in the southwestern part of the city.

Officers responded at about 5 a.m. to the area of 56th Street and South Dunlap Avenue for calls of a person with a firearm, Lt. Nick Butler said during the daily police briefing with media Monday morning.

When they arrived, law enforcement found a man with a gun, whom they then had to pursue into a home in the area, he said. They set up a perimiter, called out to the suspect and any other people inside, and were able to identify and arrest the man without incident.

The man, 24, of Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a known offender and threatening law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.

The Argus Leader is not releasing the suspect's name because this is not a case the news outlet would follow through court at this time.

