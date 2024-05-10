A 17-year-old boy is recovering at an area hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, following a stabbing Thursday evening in Sioux Falls, according to officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The stabbing happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 8th Street, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said as part of the daily police briefing with media Friday morning. A person approached two guys walking down the street and stabbed one of them, he said.

"There really wasn't anything that came before this," Clemens said. "There wasn't any conversation. There wasn't any incident that happened. It was just the guys walking, then all of a sudden, one of them was attacked."

The suspect stabbed the victim, who is from Sioux Falls, in the back torso area with a knife, then took off running, he said. Officers found the suspect near 8th Street and Main Avenue a short time afterward.

"The suspect still had the knife with him," Clemens said. "He was taken into custody without incident."

The suspect, who is 25 and possibly experiencing homelessness, also had a small cut on his hand and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment, and was then taken to jail, he said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, abuse or cruelty to a minor and carrying a concealed weapon, Clemens said.

The Argus Leader is not including the suspect's name, because this is not a case the news outlet would follow through the court system at this time.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest man for stabbing 17-year-old