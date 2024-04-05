Sioux Falls middle school teacher pleads not guilty to soliciting minor

Former Whittier Middle School teacher Justin Preuschl, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of soliciting a minor.

According to court documents, Preuschl, 27, was indicted by a grand jury March 28 for one count of soliciting a 13-year-old minor. This is considered a Class 4 felony, in which the maximum sentence if found guilty is up to 10 years in a state correctional facility and $20,000 in fines, with a possibility of an additional $20,000 fine.

A bond document shows there are also allegations of Preuschl also soliciting a 15-year-old in Iowa via Snapchat and that videos were exchanged. He has no record of a criminal background in the state of South Dakota prior to this.

He remains in the Minnehaha County Jail with a bond of $100,000 with added conditions that he needs to maintain good behavior, have no contact with people younger than 18 and no internet access.

Preuschl was a history teacher at Whittier Middle School, hired in August 2023. Prior to that, he was also a substitute teacher in Sioux Falls and a long-term substitute in special education at Brandon Elementary.

On March 21, Preuschl was arrested at his home for solicitation of a minor. Parents were notified via email and text at 3:07 p.m. that day by the Sioux Falls School District, but he was not identified by the district initially. The Sioux Falls School District also stated, “At this time, there is no reason to believe the charges are related to a school incident.”

Whittier parents were then sent a second message from the school district March 25, naming Preuschl as the teacher arrested and that he would not be returning to Whittier regardless of how the investigation plays out.

As of Thursday, Preuschl’s alternative teaching certificate was still active, according to the South Dakota Department of Education website. His certificate was issued Dec. 8, 2023, and expires July 1, 2025.

Court documents also indicate Preuschl was pursuing a master’s degree with the goal of returning to Iowa, where he has family.

Preuschl’s preliminary court appearance was set for 3 p.m. Thursday. He is scheduled to be tried by a jury on June 24.

