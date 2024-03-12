Sioux Falls man connected to 2022 aggravated assaults sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday

A Sioux Falls man, charged with attempted murder in connection with three aggravated assaults from October 2022, was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Michael James-Phillip Pettigrew, 33, will be serving his sentence for two counts of attempted murder first-degree charges and one count of aggravated assault charges.

Pettigrew was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022, by the Sioux Falls Police Department for stabbing two people and causing minor injuries to a third individual, according to prior Argus Leader reporting.

Pettigrew was arrested for first stabbing a then 28-year-old woman at about 9 a.m. that Sunday in the 1200 Block of N West Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens at the time. Officials said he stabbed her more than 10 times before driving away in a stolen vehicle.

One of the other two victims was a then 58-year-old man, whom Pettigrew cut near the neck at the 2500 Block of W Madison Street. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

During the altercation, a then 26-year-old man intervened between the two and was minorly injured by Pettigrew.

Pettigrew was booked into the Minnehaha County jail for the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder first-degree

Three counts aggravated assault – bodily injury with indifference to human life

Three counts aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon

Two counts aggravated assault – serious bodily injury

Three counts aggravated assault – deadly weapon

Intentional damage to property

Possession of stolen vehicle

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man charged with attempted murder in 2022 gets 70-year prison sentence