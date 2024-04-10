A Sioux Falls man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly selling drugs to a criminal informant working for a state agency.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested Jalen Boomsma, 30, and booked him Wednesday into the Minnehaha County Jail for allegedly selling cocaine, a schedule II substance, to an informant on two separate occasions.

Court documents state Boomsma contacted a confidential buyer working with the state Division of Criminal Investigation during the second and fourth weeks of March to sell bags of cocaine for cash.

Boomsma then met the informant at the 2600 block of North Career Avenue on March 18 and March 26, the affidavit states. The Sioux Falls man sold the informant 21.7 grams of cocaine during their first transaction and 32.8 grams of cocaine during the following trade.

Field tests positively identified the substances as cocaine, which Boomsma packaged in clear plastic sandwich bags, according to the affidavit.

Authorities charged Boomsma with two counts of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class 5 felony. In all, he faces 30 years in prison and a $60,000 fine if convicted on all counts.

Boomsma is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the Minnehaha County Jail roster.

Boomsma's next court appearance is expected to be April 23.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested after allegedly selling cocaine to DCI informant