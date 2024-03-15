Sioux Falls is the fastest-growing city in the Midwest, US Census data shows

A couple walks on the snowy sidewalk on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls is on the rise, the latest round of estimates from the U.S. Census shows.

In the Midwest, among all metro areas ― regions with at least one urbanized area of 50,000 people or more ― Sioux Falls grew the fastest, at 6.3%. It ranked 171st in size nationally at 304,555. The Sioux City, IA-NE-SD metro area's population of 144,402 ranked it at 298th in size nationally, according to the data.

Sioux Falls' growth is indicative of a larger pattern in the Midwest region. For the first time since 2020, more Midwestern counties showed population gains than losses.

“Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is especially evident,” said Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch, in a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau. “Areas which experienced high levels of domestic out-migration during the pandemic, such as in the Midwest and Northeast, are now seeing more counties with population growth.”

Lincoln County is the fastest-growing county in South Dakota since 2020, growing by 12.4%. Its predicted population of 65,648 in 2020 ballooned to 73,238 by 2023. Minnehaha County also saw significant growth, with its population growing by 4.9% since 2020.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota city fastest-growing of all in Midwest