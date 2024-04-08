Sioux Falls behavioral health counselor allegedly embezzled thousands from addiction center

A Sioux Falls behavioral health counselor is facing charges of two counts of grand theft, following allegations that he embezzled thousands of dollars in funds from an addiction treatment center, according to court documents.

Earvin Lee Archambeau, 34, worked as a counselor and was then promoted in January 2023 to the residential program manager at The Arch, a mental health facility owned and operated by the Carroll Institute in Sioux Falls. His initial court hearing was Monday morning, and he was arrested mid-March, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System court record database shows.

According to the affidavit, Carroll Institute Executive Director Tiffany Butler said Archambeau was employed with The Arch for five years before he was terminated. As the residential program manager, Archambeau monitored referrals, oversaw all staff and managed the money placed into the savings account for residents to access.

Residents at The Arch are those living with mental health issues and/or transitioning back into the community due to addiction, according to the Carroll Institute's website.

Since many of them do not have the ability to open their own banking or savings account, employees at The Arch would collect funds from each resident to deposit into the Carroll Institute’s savings account at American Bank & Trust, the affidavit states.

Archambeau was responsible for this task, along with documenting how much was collected and then deposited. Residents can request money back at any time via check, Butler reported in the affidavit.

On Oct. 26, 2023, Butler received an email about a discrepancy from the Finance Division on the spreadsheet tied to how Archambeau recorded resident funds amounts, the court documents state. She noticed several $50 discrepancies on Sept. 11-13 on money Archambeau collected and then deposited into the savings account.

After investigating further, Butler discovered that $10,000 was unaccounted for beginning summer 2023 through fall 2023, according to the affidavit. Butler later determined Archambeau was the last point of contact before the collected money was deposited, the affidavit states.

Butler and HR and Training Manager Josh Disburg believe Archambeau would deposit smaller amounts of the collected funds into the savings account, the court documents read.

The affidavit also stated when Butler confronted Archambeau about the missing funds, he reportedly said he was “bad with spreadsheets” and was unable to provide an explanation. He was then terminated from his position Nov. 3.

On Nov. 13, one of the officers in charge of the investigation, Detective Justin Reiter, of the Sioux Falls Police Department, contacted Archambeau via phone. That's when he said he was “willing to accept responsibility for missing funds because he had been experiencing mental health issues during that time, leading him to seek professional help," the court documents show.

Archambeau is charged with embezzling $18,998 from residents at The Arch between June 2023 and the time he was let go, the affidavit states.

The affidavit also stated Archambeau’s former girlfriend was on multiple occasions asked by Archambeau to deposit cash into her own bank account because he claimed he only had an online account, the court records show. The Argus Leader is not naming the former girlfriend, because her exact connection to the incident remains unclear and she is not currently facing charges.

One of those instances was for an amount of $6,950 from Archambeau. Archambeau's former girlfriend then sent that amount via PayPal to a seller of a Land Rover Discovery Sport, as noted on the receipt.

She also provided multiple screenshots of text messages between her and Archambeau, discussing where he wanted her to send funds for the car, the affidavit states. Investigators confirmed a Land Rover was registered to Archambeau.

By Feb. 20, a warrant was issued for Archambeau for two counts of grand theft by embezzlement. He was brought in on March 12 on a $1,000 bond, which was paid the same day for his release.

His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 23.

