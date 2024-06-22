Sioux Falls asks residents to conserve water as flooding strains city wastewater system

The City of Sioux Falls is asking residents to conserve water until further notice because flooding and heavy rains are straining the city's wastewater treatment system, which is currently running at or near its maximum capacity.

The Big Sioux River is seen rushing Friday, June 21, 2024, through downtown Sioux Falls at high levels after torrential rain overnight.

In a Friday night post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, city officials asked residents to take steps, including avoiding using dishwashers and washing machines, and reducing their time spent in the shower or waiting to take one until later Saturday.

We are asking residents to help us out by conserving wastewater when they can until further notice:

• Reduce shower time or wait to take one until later on Saturday

• Avoid running the dishwasher

• Wait to do laundry

• Conserve water use when possible — City of Sioux Falls (@CitySiouxFalls) June 22, 2024

Officials also asked more broadly that residents "conserve water use when possible."

The city has been slammed by heavy rains in recent days, with 3-5 inches falling across Sioux Falls even before another series of storms hit the city Friday, adding to flooding that has closed state highways in the area, including parts of I-29. The area has also seen significant rises in the Big Sioux River.

Sioux Falls was under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m. Friday, and is under a flood watch until 7 a.m. Saturday morning and a flood warning until 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls residents asked to conserve water as flooding strains sewer system