Sinkhole opens up in South Park Township parking lot

A sinkhole opened up in a South Park Township.

The sinkhole opened up in a parking lot at the corner of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, right by a playground.

Channel 11 went to the scene on Thursday evening and found a sinkhole roughly the size of a small car.

