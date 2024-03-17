Sinkhole leads to rod closure in St. Landry Parish, motorists must reroute
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Motorists in St. Landry Parish will need to make adjustments to their routes now that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed LA-10 between LA-359 and US-71.
A sink hole that caused the road to fail led to this closure, according to Louisiana State Police. Detour routes are available at U.S. 71 to U.S. 190 to Interstate 49.
The estimated time for repair has yet to be determined as of now.
Updates will be shared when made available.
