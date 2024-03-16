Sinkhole closes part of U.S. Hwy. 17 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A sinkhole on U.S. Highway 17 in Camden County will take longer than expected to repair, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management reported Friday evening that U.S. Highway 17 southbound near Ponderosa Lane in South Mills, just past the Virginia/North Carolina border, is down to one lane of traffic due to a sinkhome.

NCDOT is at the scene working to mitigate the situation, it said, and one lane is currently closed. It had said, initially, that it expected the lane closure to last until midnight.

However, according to NCDOT, the repair will take longer than expected and will stay closed through Monday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.