Single-vehicle wreck kills Union man

LA GRANDE — A Union man died in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, June 22 on Highway 203 two miles east of the Flying J Travel Center near the La Grande Gun Club.

The accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. when a Ford Explorer driven by William Justin Curtiss, 38, left its lane of travel for unknown reasons. In a news release, Oregon State Police said Curtiss overcorrected and struck a bridge abutment.

The vehicle rolled several times and ejected Curtiss before coming to rest along the shoulder of the highway.

Curtiss was pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were in the Explorer. A two-hour on-scene investigation by the Oregon State Police followed the accident. The OSP was assisted at the scene by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The cause of the accident is under investigation.