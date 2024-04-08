Single-vehicle crash early Monday in Vernon Parish kills man from Hicks

A Hicks man died early Monday after crashing in a curve on La. Highway 489 in Vernon Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Michael Wellman, 42, died at the scene of the wreck about 6:30 a.m. in the LaCamp community, a news release said.

Can you help? Rapides Sheriff's Office asks anyone with video, photos near Pineville fatal fire for help

Police: Alexandria man dies at hospital after SUV turns in front of motorcycle

Wellman was driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier southbound, but he ran off the road in a right-hand curve. The Frontier then went down an embankment, hitting a culvert and a tree before overturning.

Wellman was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene, the release reads.

The crash is the 19th fatal one in Troop E so far in 2024. Wellman's death is the 21st from those crashes.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana State Police: Early Monday wreck kills Michael Wellman, 42