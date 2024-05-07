Single-vehicle crash causes left lane, shoulder closures on EB I-64 at Cochran Hill Tunnel

Several lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound are closed following a single-vehicle crash in the area of the Cochran Hill Tunnel, according to TRIMARC, a service from the Kentucky Transportation Department.

When initially reported, all lanes of the interstate were closed, but the right lane has since reopened. According to TRIMARC, the left shoulder and the left lanes are currently closed.

The crash involves one vehicle and is expected to last an hour, according to TRIMARC's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Several I-64 eastbound lanes closed due to crash. What we know