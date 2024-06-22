Single-vehicle crash on I-64 causes traffic delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating an interstate crash.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound at the 276 mile marker.

Troopers said the vehicle ran off the road, hit the jersey wall and overturned.

No one was injured in the crash, according to VSP.

