Single parent buys spur-of-the-moment lottery ticket while getting salad, wins $1 million

A single Midwest dad is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize while picking up lunch in Nebraska, lottery officials announced this week.

Brant Edgington said he was visiting a local supermarket to buy a premade salad for lunch when he made a last minute decision to buy a Mega Millions ticket, the Nebraska Lottery reported.

Edgington, who hails from Fremont in the eastern part of the state, bought the winning ticket at a grocery store in the city, lottery officials said.

The ticket contained five quick pick plays for the March 22 drawing − one which which matched all of the five winning numbers (03, 08, 31, 35, 44).

Brent Edgington, of Fremont, Nebraska won $1 million on a Mega Millions lottery ticket in April 2024.

Father said he usually only plays when 'the jackpot gets high'

Although his own father and grandfather are "avid Mega Millions and Powerball players," Edgington said he only plays "when the jackpot gets high and wasn’t expecting to buy a ticket at all," lottery officials wrote in a press release.

While at the grocery store, officials said, another person stood ahead of Edgington cashing in a pile of Scratch tickets, but the single dad patiently waited and bought a ticket.

“I don’t play all that often,” he told lottery officials. “As a single parent, baloney is more important, financially.”

The following Saturday, officials said, Edgington went to the store to see if he won. But while attempting to use a Check-a-Ticket scanner, he recalled having trouble getting the ticket to read, so he asked store employees to check it for him.

“They disappeared for a minute,” lottery officials wrote he recalled. “Then a different lady came up with her and they just stared at me. She told me, ‘Don’t pass out when I tell you this.’”

Edgington won and claimed his prize at the Nebraska Lottery office in Lincoln on Friday.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska lottery winner: Man wins Mega Millions $1M prize during lunch