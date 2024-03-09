Single mom and foster parent wins $300

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A single mom and foster parent won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Andriana Young, a single mom, foster mother, and foster care Case Manager at World for Children, was nominated by her coworker and fellow Case Manager, Yvonne.

Yvonne described Young as “a superwoman in this community,” not only a foster parent but also a single mom who is very involved in the community.

“Our kids need you,” said Young when asked what people should know about foster care. “It’s a great thing. It’s hard, but it’s really worth it.”

