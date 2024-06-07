Single father of teen missing for over 3 months says her disappearance is weighing heavily on him

The father of a 16-year-old girl missing for more than three months says she had been having disciplinary issues when she disappeared.

Kwabena Amun told Channel 2′s Tom Jones he has been worried about his daughter, Asata Amun, since she left home in February.

He had this message for her if she was watching.

“Come home, baby. I mean come home, sweetheart. We will work out some of the issues that came through, but just come home,” he said.

The single father says her disappearance is weighing heavily on him and his other two daughters.

“Anytime I’m eating dinner, we’re eating dinner, I’m looking to see if she’s gonna be hitting the ring doorbell,” Amun explained.

Amun says Asata had been having some disciplinary issues before she disappeared on Feb. 1. The day before, she had gotten in trouble at North Gwinnett High School and he was looking for answers to get her life straightened out.

“The military academy was looked at as a solution,” he said.

He says Asata was against that idea.

Amun says his video doorbell captured her running out the door that day. He thought she was going to visit a friend. Then she never returned.

“I just want her to be safe. Just want her to come back home,” he said.

Police say Asata’s disappearance is a mystery right now.

“This is obviously very, very uncommon that a child would run away from home and not be seen or heard of for many, many months,” said Sgt. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett County Police.

Amun is asking the public for help bringing Asata home. He asked people to call Gwinnett County police if they have any information.

“I just want to make sure that my baby girl is okay that she is alright,” he said.

Police are also asking anyone with any information about Asata’s disappearance to give them a call at 770-513-5300. You can also call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous at 404577TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Amun says Asata’s sisters are having a tough time dealing with her disappearance.

