Single Dad of 3 Deported to Mexico: 'He's Not a Drug Dealer and He's Not a Murderer'

An Arizona single dad of three has been deported to Mexico, leaving his young children to care for themselves.

Juan Carlos Fomperosa Garcia, 44, was deported Thursday, the day after he went to a check with the U.S Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to reports.

Read: Neighbors Mourn Girl, 5, Found Dead in Parents' Restaurant; Mom Charged with Murder May Be Deported

His 23-year-old daughter, Yennifer Sanchez, said she is now left to care for her two younger siblings, 14 and 17 years old.

“He’s not one of those people that you hear about in the news,” Sanchez said Friday at a news conference. “He’s not a racist, he’s not a drug dealer and he’s a not a murderer. My father is an honest, working man, a family man, that loves everyone he meets.”

KPHO

The girls are reportedly planning to go to see their father to bring him clothes and other belongings since "he was sent abruptly."

Sanchez said her father cares for his three children on his own.

The family says he arrived in the U.S. about 19 years ago.

Read: First-Grade Teacher Suspended Over 'Illegal Aliens' Post: School District

ICE says Fomperosa Garcia has been deported three times, and was convicted of a federal misdemeanor and had a deportation order.

Federal court records show he pleaded guilty in July 2015 to attempted illegal entry, a misdemeanor, after attempting to cross the border in San Luis, Ariz., while using someone else’s documents.

He was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Watch: Family Of Convicted Felon Torn Apart After Mother Is Deported To Mexico

Related Articles: