Singing 'saved the life' of King's Lynn woman seriously hurt in crash

A singer whose life was changed by a serious car crash in her teens has said it feels "magical" to release her first single, 19 years on.

Jordan Bone, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was just 15 when she became a quadriplegic in the accident.

After battling depression, her beauty videos attracted millions of views on YouTube, but singing had always been her passion.

"It feels incredible to have a song out there in the world," she said.

Ms Bone was a passenger in a car that rolled into a ditch in 2005.

"When I became conscious I was lying against the roof with the seatbelt wrapped around my neck," she said.

"I thought I was going to die. I remember thinking, 'I am 15 years old, I've got so much to do'.

"I began singing Candi Staton's You've Got the Love - and it was probably just a whisper - but it brought me back to the moment. It felt like singing saved me."

'Isolated and excluded'

Ms Bone said she realised in that moment that she was paralysed, but she assumed that after spinal surgery life would be "exactly the same, but in a wheelchair".

"I didn't realise all the support I would need," she said.

"At that time I was starting to get more independence; to have that taken away felt like starting from scratch.

"After a couple of years it really hit me, I became down and I felt quite isolated and excluded - especially as a teenager, as if being a teenager isn't hard enough."

In time, guided meditations helped her, and she began to post her own positivity videos about beauty and living with a disability.

"You didn't see many people with disability in the beauty world, and I wanted to be one of those people to help make those changes," she said.

Ms Bone has always loved singing and songwriting, and she has now teamed up with musician Jim Kakes to release "dream pop" tune Solid Ground.

"The song is about love, trust and the twists and turns that come with it, the desire and insecurities from past situations and expecting something unhealthy when, surprisingly, it is grounded and safe," she said.

"You start from you own ideas and you are making something that everyone can now listen to, so that part of the process feels quite magical, and it feels so special to me.

"I want to keep the momentum going; I am really proud of it and I want to become a stronger songwriter."

