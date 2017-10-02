Singer Jason Aldean says 'pray for Las Vegas' after attack happened while he was on stage

Jason Aldean was reportedly on stage at the time of the attack - Instagram/Jason Aldean

Country music star Jason Aldean has penned a heartfelt message to fans and well-wishers after he witnessed a shooting at the concert he was performing at.

He and his crew were reportedly forced to flee the stage after bullets rang across the open-air stadium at the Las Vegas concert.

Mr Aldean wrote on Instagram: "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe.

"My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate".

He also posted: "Pray for Las Vegas".

Police have said at least 50 people are dead after a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Terror spread through the city's famous strip as a gunman launched an attack from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, with prolonged automatic gunfire towards concert-goers.

Police confirmed the attacker - described as a "lone wolf" - was a local resident who has been shot and killed by officers. The unnamed attacker's motive is unknown, but the Las Vegas sheriff said his female travelling companion - Marilou Danley - is being sought as a "person of interest".

The shooting came towards the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival while Jason Aldean, the American country music singer, was on stage.

