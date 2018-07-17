Singapore Airlines named world's best airline 2018: Skytrax

Singapore Airlines has been named the world's best airline for the fourth time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards, which bills itself as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."

Not surprisingly, as in years past, Asian carriers dominate the ranking, taking seven of the 10 spots. After Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and All Nippon Airways round out the podium.

Along with being one of the most respected travel brands in the world, Skytrax editors point out that Singapore Airlines flies one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the industry, with a network that spans six continents.

"A key ‘wow' factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for Singapore Airlines who scored highly across both product and service," said Skytrax spokesperson Edward Plaisted in a statement.

The honor comes less than a year after the carrier undertook an $850 million revamp of their double-decker A380, transforming the upper deck into six private apartments. The suites -- which are hidden behind sliding doors -- feature double flat beds, leather swivel chairs, full-sized closets, vanity counters, and luxury bedding provided by French house Lalique.

Meanwhile, the world airline awards are based on the results of a year-long, online poll which collected 20.36 million survey entries at www.worldairlinesurvey.com. The poll covered 335 airlines, and respondents represented 100 nationalities. The survey itself was offered in English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian and Japanese.

Organizers point out that survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted.

Winners were announced at a gala event at the Langham Hotel in London.

Here are the top 10 airlines according to Skytrax:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. EVA Air

6. Cathay Pacific

7. Lufthansa

8. Hainan Airlines

9. Garuda Indonesia

10. Thai Airways