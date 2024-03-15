Singapore Airlines announces updates to its premium economy service offerings

SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines announced updates to its premium economy service offerings. The changes include 175 new food menu items and all-new dishware, as well as a new amenity kit available on request on flights of at least seven hours, designed by U.S.-based sustainable lifestyle company Out of the Woods.

The carrier introduced its premium economy cabin in 2015, which features roomier seats and elevated service compared to the traditional economy product. Thursday’s announcement represents the first major overhaul of the service offerings in the class.

According to Betty Wong, Singapore Airlines’ divisional vice president of inflight service and design, the carrier’s changes to its premium economy offerings were based on customer feedback, which showed that food and beverage options were the top deciding factor for most customers who chose to book premium economy tickets.

A sample of Singapore Airlines' new premium economy menu items for the Americas on display in Singapore.

“Taste, availability of choice and meal portions are the most important factors contributing to the premium economy class customers’ inflight dining experience,” Wong said in a presentation to media in Singapore on Thursday “Customers can enjoy an elevated inflight dining experience which includes an improved and expanded selection of beverage options, a new amenity kit, a return of our hard copy menu so customers can view all of the meal offerings that are available onboard.”

The menu updates include new wine and champagne offerings, a larger tea selection and dishes like grilled beef tenderloin, seafood hor fun, lamb biryani and many new desserts.

The new service items will start rolling out on flights beginning March 31. The airline did not announce any new seat designs or layouts as part of the changes.

According to Singapore Airlines, premium economy is available on 42% of its flights, including those to Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, San Francisco and Seattle.

Singapore Airlines’ fare calendar shows that premium economy tickets typically cost between $2,000 and $4,000 round trip on the U.S. routes in the coming months.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Singapore Airlines announces premium economy service updates