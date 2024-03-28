Sine Die 2024: Georgia lawmakers have one day left to pass these bills

Georgia lawmakers are preparing for Thursday, the final day of the Georgia General Assembly, also known as Sine Die.

By midnight Friday, lawmakers at the Capitol will have to pass a $36 million budget, marking the end of the 2024 legislative session.

So far, senate members have agreed to give state employees and teachers a 4% raise in addition to law enforcement receiving a raise plus an extra $3,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Other aspects of the budget that are up for discussion include money for state mental health programs and more than $100,000 for school security.

One bill that is expected to be a lengthy discussion is one that, if passed, would restrict what sports transgender athletes can play.

“A person who has gone through puberty as a man and who has developed as a man should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports, no matter what gender identity he claims at that time,” Senator Clinton Dixon said.

Dixon tacked those bills onto the existing bill without much public comment.

Some Democrats have criticized the measure because public comments could not be made.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I think it’s a disservice to Georgians who should have the ability to come and provide public comment and testimony by giving them an opportunity to do that,” Senator Derek Mallow said.

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes called it a “Frankenstein Bill” that only hurts transgender children.

“To marginalize and isolate transgender students, denying them the camaraderie and growth afforded by team sports and subject them to the indignity of being treated as outcasts in their own schools,” Parkes said.

Lawmakers have until midnight to hammer out the details before the bill potentially becomes law.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: