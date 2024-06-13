Simulated hazmat training prepares first responders

MIAMI, Okla. — They’re usually fighting fires, but today they were battling another safety hazard.

“This is super realistic. Everything’s done just as it would be done on an actual scene,” said Chris Chenoweth, Miami fire chief.

Chief Chris Chenoweth and other firefighters in Miami just spent two days taking part in simulated hazmat training, hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard’s 63rd civil support team.

“We have the ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear events, you know, that they have in Oklahoma or even if they happen in Missouri or neighboring states, we’ll be there to answer the call,” said Aaron Doughtery, 63rd civil support team deputy commander.

First responders ran through several scenarios, all dealing with poisonous materials.

“We have a chemical lab scenario and so our guys go in there and they try and figure out exactly what kind of chemical like clandestine laboratory that they’re dealing with,” said Doughtery.

But the training doesn’t just cover chemicals found in a lab.

“We had a scenario set up in the park’s maintenance department where they found a sprayer with an unknown chemical and it made a couple of the city employees sick. So we started with a quick assessment of that and then called in mutual aid from this group to help us out. So from the suits to the PPE, breathing air, decon, it’s all done exactly as it would be in an actual incident,” said Chenoweth.

The goal is to make sure these first responders are prepared for the worst.

“Really, at the end of the day, it’s good that we’re working with local fire departments or any agencies because what it does is we get to know them now. So if anything does happen later, we’re going to be there for them and we’ll already know each other and who to call,” said Doughtery.

“Being able to work together with higher level certification of hazmat training than we have available here, it’s just a benefit to everybody to know that we have this unit available to us to respond,” said Chenoweth.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.